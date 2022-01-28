UHS, Graham, WL-S earn wins in boys hoops

Urbana defeated visiting North Union, 46-36, in a key CBC/MRD boys basketball game Friday night.

With the victory, first-place UHS is now 11-5, 6-1 while North Union drops to 13-3, 5-2.

Indian Lake is 5-1 in the MRD.

The Hillclimbers also won the jayvee game.

Graham wins

SPRINGFIELD – Graham upended Northwestern, 74-38, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons led, 34-18, at the half.

For Graham (6-8, 3-4), Ben Sells had 24 points and Zack Vanscoy added 12.

“We had a lot of guys get in tonight, so it’s good to see what’s to come,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “It speaks to the way our guys played. I thought we chose to be fairly unselfish with the ball and we were looking to pass. We have to make sure we box out consistently in order to limit the other team’s scoring.”

Graham won the jayvee game, 34-21. Caden Strader had 11 points for the Falcons.

WL-S prevails

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Mechanicsburg, 49-15, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

WL-S led, 24-2, at the half.

For the Tigers (9-7, 7-5), Taran Logwood had 11 points, Owen Johnson had 10, Matt Jones had 9 and Logan Saylor added 8.

The Indians are now 2-13, 1-12.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 43-40. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple, Andre Jones and Miles Hostetler each had 9 points.

Triad falls

WEST JEFFERSON – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 59-50, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

For the Cardinals (6-11, 4-10), Ayden Spriggs had 17 points and Caleb Thomas added 11.

West Jefferson won the jayvee game, 49-28.

Urbana’s Will Donahoe drives to the basket against visiting North Union Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_donahoe1-1.jpg Urbana’s Will Donahoe drives to the basket against visiting North Union Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography