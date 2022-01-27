Indians, Cardinals, Hillclimbers earn wins

MECHANICSBURG – Olivia Skillings scored a game-high 15 points as Mechanicsburg beat Fairbanks, 58-52, in OHC girls basketball.

The Indians led, 34-25, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (15-2, 12-1), Dani Schipfer had 14 points and Emily Conley added 10.

Fairbanks is now 14-5, 10-4.

The Indians won the jayvee game, 40-34. For Mechanicsburg, Lilly Marsh had 11 points and Natalie Tull added 10.

The Indians play at Northeastern on Wednesday.

Triad wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad earned its first on-court win of the season, beating Northeastern, 24-22, in OHC girls basketball.

Triad’s other victory came via forfeit.

The Cardinals led, 14-12, at the half.

For Triad (2-15, 1-11), Kaley Nott had a season- and career-high of 10 points to go along with 4 steals, Ashlyn McCoy had 12 rebounds and 2 assists and Abbey Overfield added 4 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Northeastern won the jayvee game, 39-10. For the Cardinals, Kaydence Feasel had 5 points and 8 rebounds, Abbey Monroe had 8 rebounds and Mya James added 10 rebounds.

Triad hosts Fairbanks Saturday night.

UHS prevails

Urbana downed visiting Indian Lake, 46-34, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Senior Night.

The Hillclimbers led, 27-16, at the half.

For UHS (12-6, 5-3), Peyton Mounce had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Maleah Murphy added 10 points.

In two quarters of jayvee action, Indian Lake and Urbana ended up in a 12-12 tie.

UHS hosts North Union Saturday night.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Graham lost to Ben Logan, 44-31, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 18-13, at the half.

For Graham (3-14, 1-7), Abby Yukon had 16 points.

“We played some good defense at times but lack of boxing out and turnovers killed us,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “The fundamentals hurt us again. There were some good things but you can’t beat yourself and that is what we did.”

The Falcons play at Indian Lake Saturday night.

Jayvee basketball

Bellefontaine beat WL-S, 37-10, in jayvee girls basketball. For the Tigers, Audrey Collins had 6 points.

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong drives to the basket against visiting Fairbanks. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_delong-1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong drives to the basket against visiting Fairbanks. Photo by John Coffman Photography