Mechanicsburg teams split in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team lost to Lima Shawnee, 2,252-2,238, in non-league action.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 380 with games of 206 and 174.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kennedy Moore rolled a 184, 146 for a 330, Taylor Rausch a 157, 148 for a 305, Kendall Rausch a 187, Faith Ford a 157 and Caroline Nott a 151.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,906-2,333.

The Indians were led by Christopher Ritchie, who rolled games of 233 and 225 for a 458.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Jack Wolf rolled a 202, 197 for a 399, Zach Miller a 211, 198 for a 409, Bryen DeWitt a 244, 186 for a 430 and Peyton Leeson a 214, 198 for a 412.

For the Mechanicsburg jayvees, Ben Howard rolled games of 131 and 168 for a 299 and Jordan Hood had a 185, 113 for a 298.