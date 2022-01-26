WL-S wins, Urbana falls in boys hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Logan Saylor scored 14 points as West Liberty-Salem held off West Jefferson, 39-36, in OHC boys basketball.

WL-S led, 16-14, at the half.

For the Tigers (8-7, 6-5), Owen Johnson had 13 points and Taran Logwood added 7.

WL-S’s jayvees won, 49-40. For the Tigers, Logan Phillips had 15 points.

WL-S hosts Mechanicsburg on Friday.

UHS falls

Visiting Tecumseh beat Urbana, 47-41, in CBC boys basketball.

The Arrows jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but UHS rallied to take a 24-23 lead at the half.

Jonathan Hildebrand paced Urbana with 14 points.

The Hillclimbers (10-5) host North Union on Friday in a key CBC/MRD matchup.

Indians lose

MECHANICSBURG – Fairbanks topped Mechanicsburg, 60-27, in OHC boys basketball.

The Indians trailed, 24-10, at the half.

Mechanicsburg (2-12, 1-11) plays at WL-S on Friday.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Northeastern knocked off Triad, 47-44, in OHC boys basketball.

For the Cardinals (6-10, 4-9), Ayden Sanford had 15 points and Ayden Spriggs added 12.

Northeastern won the jayvee gane, 35-33.

Triad plays at West Jefferson on Friday.

WL-S girls lose

VERSAILLES – WL-S lost to Versailles, 36-33, in non-league girls basketball.

The Tigers led, 21-17, at the half.

For WL-S (9-9), Chaley Wade scored a team-high 10 points.

Versailles won the jayvee game, 46-31. For WL-S, Laila Butler and Caitlyn King each had 6 points.

The Tigers play at West Jefferson tonight.

WL-S’s Logan Saylor grabs an offensive rebound against West Jefferson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_saylor.jpg WL-S’s Logan Saylor grabs an offensive rebound against West Jefferson. Photo by John Coffman Photography Tecumseh’s Collin O’Connor makes a move to get past Urbana’s Landon Key. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_key.jpg Tecumseh’s Collin O’Connor makes a move to get past Urbana’s Landon Key. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography