WL-S wins, Urbana falls in boys hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Logan Saylor scored 14 points as West Liberty-Salem held off West Jefferson, 39-36, in OHC boys basketball.
WL-S led, 16-14, at the half.
For the Tigers (8-7, 6-5), Owen Johnson had 13 points and Taran Logwood added 7.
WL-S’s jayvees won, 49-40. For the Tigers, Logan Phillips had 15 points.
WL-S hosts Mechanicsburg on Friday.
UHS falls
Visiting Tecumseh beat Urbana, 47-41, in CBC boys basketball.
The Arrows jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but UHS rallied to take a 24-23 lead at the half.
Jonathan Hildebrand paced Urbana with 14 points.
The Hillclimbers (10-5) host North Union on Friday in a key CBC/MRD matchup.
Indians lose
MECHANICSBURG – Fairbanks topped Mechanicsburg, 60-27, in OHC boys basketball.
The Indians trailed, 24-10, at the half.
Mechanicsburg (2-12, 1-11) plays at WL-S on Friday.
Triad falls
NORTH LEWISBURG – Northeastern knocked off Triad, 47-44, in OHC boys basketball.
For the Cardinals (6-10, 4-9), Ayden Sanford had 15 points and Ayden Spriggs added 12.
Northeastern won the jayvee gane, 35-33.
Triad plays at West Jefferson on Friday.
WL-S girls lose
VERSAILLES – WL-S lost to Versailles, 36-33, in non-league girls basketball.
The Tigers led, 21-17, at the half.
For WL-S (9-9), Chaley Wade scored a team-high 10 points.
Versailles won the jayvee game, 46-31. For WL-S, Laila Butler and Caitlyn King each had 6 points.
The Tigers play at West Jefferson tonight.