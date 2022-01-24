Graham wrestlers win at Wadsworth Grizzly

WADSWORTH, Ohio – On Saturday, Graham won the 17-team Wadsworth Grizzly Wrestling Invitational with 567 team points.

Placing 1st for Graham were: 106 pounds Beric Jordan, 113 Brogan Tucker, 144 Nolan Gessler, 157 Gunner Cramblett and 285 Nolan Neves.

Placing 2nd were 165 Luke James and 215 Carter Neves.

Placing 3rd were 126 Bryce Kohler and 190 Evan Lykins.

Zack Burroughs (175) placed 4th.

This Saturday, Graham will travel to Tiffin Columbian for a tri-match with Columbian and Western Reserve Academy. The Graham “Black” team will compete at Vandalia Butler.

Indians win OHC

JAMESTOWN – Mechanicsburg won the OHC wrestling meet on Saturday with 235.5 team points.

Triad placed 5th and WL-S was 7th.

For Triad, Awsom Mitchell was 1st at 165 pounds and Logan Harper was 2nd at 138.

For WL-S, Jacob Griffith was 2nd at 132 and Gabe McGill was 3rd at 157.

Mechanicsburg results were not reported by press time.

Triad and WL-S will compete at the Lima Central Catholic tournament this weekend.

JH wrestling

Urbana placed 7th out of 17 teams at its Rozmus Invitational on Saturday.

Individual placers for UJHS were Libertie Nigh, 1st, 80-pound weight class; Colton Roberts, 3rd, 86; Trent Hoffman, 2nd, 92; Gavin Stacy, 3rd, 122 and Austin Hill, 1st, 205.

Nigh was the first female to win a championship in the tournament’s 20-year history.

Triad’s Awsom Mitchell (on top) wrestles Mechanicsburg’s Parker Cook at 165 pounds on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_mitchell.jpg Triad’s Awsom Mitchell (on top) wrestles Mechanicsburg’s Parker Cook at 165 pounds on Saturday. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo