Mechanicsburg downs Piqua in boys bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team beat Piqua, 2,823-2,630, in non-league action.

The Indians were led by Eli Mayberry, who rolled games of 210 and 228 for a 438.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Jack Wolf rolled a 183, 247 for a 430, Zach Miller a 181, 152 for a 333, Bryen DeWitt a 211, 215 for a 426 and Christopher Ritchie a 214.

The Mechanicsburg jayvees won, 1,976-1,557. The Indians were led by Jordan Sadowski, who rolled games of 181 and 159 for a 340. Wyatt Cordell rolled a 166, 145 for a 311.

The Indians host Lima Shawnee on Wednesday at 4 p.m.