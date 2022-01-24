Posted on by

Mechanicsburg tops Triad in girls hoops


Staff report

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 73-7, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 50-7, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (14-2, 11-1), Addie DeLong had 17 points and Olivia Skillings added 10.

For the Cardinals (1-15, 0-11), Kaley Nott scored 3 points, Ashlyn McCoy had 6 rebounds and Madi Cox added 2 blocks.

On Wednesday, the Indians host Fairbanks and Triad hosts Northeastern.

WL-S wins

SPRINGFIELD – Chaley Wade scored a game-high 18 points as WL-S beat Northeastern, 40-24, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Tigers (9-8, 8-5), Lilly Weaver and Bailey Poppe each had 6 points.

WL-S won the two-quarter jayvee game, 21-8. Maddie Cole had 7 points for the Tigers.

WL-S plays at Versailles tonight in non-league action.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – North Union defeated Graham, 50-20, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

The Falcons (3-13, 1-6) trailed, 27-14, at the half.

“We need to have more mental discipline,” said GHS Coach Scott Seeberg. “They are a good team but if you don’t do the right things nothing good is going to happen.”

North Union won the jayvee game, 33-30. For the Falcons, Emma Yukon had 13 points.

Graham hosts Ben Logan on Wednesday.

