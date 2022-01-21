Sanford leads Triad to win over Indians

MECHANICSBURG – Ayden Sanford scored a game-high 25 points as Triad defeated Mechanicsburg, 58-49, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Cardinals led, 37-22, at the half.

For Triad (6-9, 4-8), Ayden Spriggs scored 12 points and Cameron Thomas added 10.

For the Indians (2-11, 1-10), Jake Edwards scored 17 points.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 42-28.

Urbana wins

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana nipped Ben Logan, 50-48, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers (10-4, 5-1) led, 27-18, at the half.

WL-S prevails

MILFORD CENTER – West Liberty-Salem topped Fairbanks, 45-39, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The score was tied, 18-18, at the half.

For WL-S (6-7, 5-5), Logan Saylor had 11 points and Taran Logwood, Matt Jones and Andre Jones each had 8.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 32-30. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple had 10 points.

Graham falls

RICHWOOD – North Union beat Graham, 73-35, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 30-18, at the half.

For Graham (5-8, 2-4), Ben Sells had 18 points.

“We struggle when things don’t go our way,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “On any night, we could beat a really good team when we’re playing hard, and we’ve done that. Right now, we are our worst enemy, so we need to come back and focus solely on ourselves.”

Graham won the jayvee game, 36-30. For the Falcons, Gus Ward had 13 points and Adam Levy added 10.

Triad's Ayden Sanford (3) drives to the basket against Mechanicsburg Friday night.