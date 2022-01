Mechanicsburg beats Piqua in girls bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Piqua, 2,109-1,786, in non-league action.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 355 with games of 173 and 182.

Also for Mechanicsburg (11-1), Taylor Rausch rolled a 172, 140 for a 312, Kennedy Moore a 168, 165 for a 333, Charli Hawk a 156, 132 for a 288 and Caroline Nott a 133, 121 for a 254.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 1,573-1,368. For the Indians, Faith Ford rolled a 135, 181 for a 316 and Sarah Beattie a 133, 122 for a 255.

UHS splits

Ben Logan topped Urbana, 2,801-2,557, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (5-10, 5-9), Kaz Scott rolled a 237-257 494, Draden Belt a 220-198 418, Jayden Gibson a 145-179 324 and Logan Dale a 165-122 287.

Urbana won the girls match, 2,276-2,137.

For the Hillclimbers (6-9, 6-8), Maya Stokes rolled a 223-195 418, Riley Smith a 235-178 413, Jazmyn Scott a 180-193 373 and Lauren Turner a 126-157 283.