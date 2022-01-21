WL-S knocks off Triad in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Bailey Poppe scored a game-high 13 points as WL-S beat Triad, 52-12, in OHC girls basketball.
The Tigers led, 35-4, at the half.
For WL-S (8-8, 7-5), Chaley Wade had 11 points and Megan Hollar added 9.
For Triad (1-14, 0-10), Abbey Overfield had 4 points and 6 rebounds, Madi Cox had 4 points and Ashlyn McCoy added 8 rebounds.
The WL-S jayvees defeated Fairbanks, 29-27, in OT. For the Tigers, Caitlyn King had 9 points.
Today, WL-S plays at Northeastern and Triad hosts Mechanicsburg.
JH basketball
In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana topped Northwestern, 47-33. For UJHS (11-1), Kaden Underwood had 17 points and Grady Lantz added 16.
Northwestern won the 8th grade boys game, 34-33.