DeLong scores 37 points in Mechanicsburg’s win

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong scored a game-high 37 points as Mechanicsburg beat West Jefferson, 85-66, in OHC girls basketball.

The Indians led, 33-28, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (13-2, 10-1), Ella Forrest had 16 points, Emily Conley had 13 and Olivia Skillings added 12.

West Jefferson won the jayvee game, 27-18. Addie Frisby scored 5 points for the Indians.

Mechanicsburg plays at Triad on Saturday.

Urbana falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan nipped Urbana, 36-35, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers – who shot 20 percent from the field and 33 percent from the free-throw line – trailed, 18-17, at the half.

For UHS (11-6, 4-3), Peyton Mounce had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Marah Donahoe added 7 points.

Urbana plays at Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

Graham loses

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern topped Graham, 46-39, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

The score was tied, 21-21, at the half.

The Falcons (3-12, 1-5) host North Union Saturday night.

Frosh basketball

Fairbanks beat WL-S, 23-17, in 9th grade girls basketball. Audrey Collins had 6 points for the Tigers.

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) scored 37 points against visiting West Jefferson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_delong.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) scored 37 points against visiting West Jefferson. Photo by John Coffman Photography