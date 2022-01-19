Shawnee beats Urbana in boys basketball

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee knocked off Urbana, 63-38, in CBC boys basketball.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 32-20, at the half.

For UHS (9-4), Jonathan Hildebrand had 9 points.

Urbana plays at Ben Logan Friday night.

Graham loses

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder beat Graham, 40-28, in CBC boys basketball.

The score was tied, 13-13, at the half.

For the Falcons (5-7), Ben Sells had 10 points.

“It was some of the best defense we’ve played,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We broke down a couple of times and against good teams that’s an easy 6 to 8 points. I’m glad we showed fight and we just have to keep at it. We keep getting better every day.”

Alder won the jayvee game, 43-20. Adam Levy had 12 points for the Falcons.

Graham plays at North Union on Friday.

Triad falls

ENON – Greenon defeated Triad, 67-43, in OHC boys basketball.

The Cardinals trailed, 33-15, at the half.

Triad (5-9, 3-8) plays at Mechanicsburg on Friday.

Indians lose

CEDARVILLE – Mechanicsburg lost to Cedarville, 48-46, in OHC boys basketball.

Mechanicsburg led, 27-25, at the half.

For the Indians (2-10, 1-9), Jake Edwards scored 32 points. He made 12 of 14 attempts from the field, including 6 of 7 from three-point range.

Mechanicsburg hosts Triad on Friday.