Shawnee beats Urbana in boys basketball

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee knocked off Urbana, 63-38, in CBC boys basketball.
The Hillclimbers trailed, 32-20, at the half.
For UHS (9-4), Jonathan Hildebrand had 9 points.
Urbana plays at Ben Logan Friday night.
Graham loses
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder beat Graham, 40-28, in CBC boys basketball.
The score was tied, 13-13, at the half.
For the Falcons (5-7), Ben Sells had 10 points.
“It was some of the best defense we’ve played,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We broke down a couple of times and against good teams that’s an easy 6 to 8 points. I’m glad we showed fight and we just have to keep at it. We keep getting better every day.”
Alder won the jayvee game, 43-20. Adam Levy had 12 points for the Falcons.
Graham plays at North Union on Friday.
Triad falls
ENON – Greenon defeated Triad, 67-43, in OHC boys basketball.
The Cardinals trailed, 33-15, at the half.
Triad (5-9, 3-8) plays at Mechanicsburg on Friday.
Indians lose
CEDARVILLE – Mechanicsburg lost to Cedarville, 48-46, in OHC boys basketball.
Mechanicsburg led, 27-25, at the half.
For the Indians (2-10, 1-9), Jake Edwards scored 32 points. He made 12 of 14 attempts from the field, including 6 of 7 from three-point range.
Mechanicsburg hosts Triad on Friday.