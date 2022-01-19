Graham sweeps North Union in bowling

Graham defeated visiting North Union, 2,729-1,904, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Falcons (11-1, 11-1), Peyton Schwierking rolled a 230-248 478, Daniel Evans a 179-205 384, Jayden Tourney a 223 and Tristan Maxwell a 198.

Graham won the girls match, 2,545-1,778.

For the Falcons (11-2, 10-2), Paityn Dowty rolled a 220-215 435, Kailey Dowty a 192-172 364, Alexis Cupps a 205-153 358 and Gracie Astry a 178-164 342.

The Graham girls team also won the King Classic at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine on Monday.

Graham's Jayden Tourney rolled a 223 against visiting North Union.