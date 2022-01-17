Cardinals place 6th at Triad Invitational

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad placed 6th at its own Triad Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Placing for the Cardinals were Awsom Mitchell (164 pounds) 2nd, Jacob Haser (120) 3rd, Kyle Walborn (190) 4th, Ty Thomas (215) 4th, Thomas Ford (215) 5th and Tucker Webb (175) 6th.

WL-S placed 8th and Urbana was 9th out of 15 teams.

For the Tigers, Gabe McGill, Jacob Griffith and Wylie Harbour each went 4-1 on the day to finish in 3rd place and Matthew Christison finished in 5th.

Urbana did not report individual placers.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – On Saturday during Senior Day for the Graham wrestling team, the Falcons defeated Massillon Perry, 42-23, and Mechanicsburg, 66-9.

Results for the Graham-Perry match were 106 Beric Jordan (Graham) tf 25-10 Emeric McBurney (Perry), 113 Brogan Tucker (Graham) tf 21-6 Nate Dulcie (Perry), 120 Austin McBurney (Perry) dec 6-4 Colt Ryan (Graham), 126 Charles Curtis (Perry) pin 5:54 Bryce Kohler (Graham), 132 Marshall Geckler (Perry) tf 20-4 Kaleb Morris (Graham), 138 Landon Johnson (Perry) pin 2:46 Hayden Hughes (Graham), 144 Nolan Gessler (Graham) tf 15-0 Christian Giltz (Perry), 150 Eli Jacks (Graham) dec 5-4 Sam Thompson (Perry), 157 Gunner Cramblett (Graham) pin 0:24 Skyler Ristoff (Perry), 165 Luke James (Graham) dec 7-2 Mitchell Allen (Perry), 175 Zack Burroughs (Graham) pin 3:03 Gavin Turner (Perry), 190 Evan Lykins (Graham) pin 1:13 Ralph Scott (Perry), 215 Logan Shephard (Perry) win SV dec 7-5 Carter Neves (Graham) and 285 Nolan Neves (Graham) dec 7-4 Aidan Fockler (Perry).

Results for the Graham-Mechanicsburg match were 106 Beric Jordan (Graham) pin 0:18 Nolan Fraley (Mechanicsburg), 113 Brogan Tucker (Graham) win by forfeit, 120 Colt Ryan (Graham) pin 0:41 Wade Naff (Mechanicsburg), 126 Bryce Kohler (Graham) win by forfeit, 132 Trey Allen (Mechanicsburg) pin 3:10 Kaleb Morris (Graham), 138 Hayden Hughes (Graham) win by forfeit, 144 Nolan Gessler (Graham) pin 1:27 Brayden Stover (Mechanicsburg), 150 Eli Jacks (Graham) win tiebreaker decision 7-6 Westyn Moyer (Mechanicsburg), 157 Jake Hurst (Mechanicsburg) dec 6-4 Gunner Cramblett (Graham), 165 Luke James (Graham) pin 2:59 Parker Cook (Mechanicsburg), 175 Zack Burroughs (Graham) pin 1:52 Maximos Cummins (Mechanicsburg), 190 Evan Lykins (Graham) dec 7-0 Zane Hitchcock (Mechanicsburg), 215 Carter Neves (Graham) pin 1:00 Adam Waller (Mechanicsburg) and 285 Nolan Neves (Graham) pin 0:47 Braedon Buxton (Mechanicsburg).

Perry defeated Mechanicsburg, 58-20.

JH wrestling

Urbana’s junior high team wrestled at the Lima Shawnee Invitational on Saturday.

For UJHS, Libertie Nigh was first at 80 pounds and was named most valuable wrestler of the tournament.

Colton Roberts (86) and Trent Hoffman (92) were both second, Lance Saylor (110) and Gavin Stacy (122) were both fourth and Mike Dale (172) was sixth.

Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Moyer controls his Massillon Perry opponent at 150 pounds at Graham on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_moyer.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Moyer controls his Massillon Perry opponent at 150 pounds at Graham on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Triad’s John Downey (on top) wrestles Urbana’s Zaidan Johnson at 285 pounds during Saturday’s Triad Invitational. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_downey.jpg Triad’s John Downey (on top) wrestles Urbana’s Zaidan Johnson at 285 pounds during Saturday’s Triad Invitational. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo