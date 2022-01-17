Urbana knocks off Graham in girls hoops

Peyton Mounce had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals as Urbana beat visiting Graham, 59-22, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

The Hillclimbers led, 35-12, at the half.

For UHS (11-5, 4-2), Claire Shelpman had 12 points and 4 steals, Maleah Murphy had 9 points and 7 assists, Alisabeth Upchurch had 6 points and 4 steals and Marah Donahoe added 5 points and 7 assists.

Graham is now 3-11, 1-4.

Urbana won the two-quarter jayvee game, 14-8.

The 1992 UHS state championship team was also honored on Saturday.

Indians win

LONDON – Mechanicsburg defeated Madison Plains, 66-31, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 27-10, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (12-2, 9-1), Addie DeLong had 18 points, Emily Conley had 12 and Dani Schipfer added 11.

WL-S prevails

JAMESTOWN – WL-S knocked off Greeneview, 49-36, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Tigers (7-8, 6-5), Chaley Wade had 14 points and Megan Hollar added 11.

WL-S won the two-quarter jayvee game, 8-7. Maddie Cole had 5 points for the Tigers.

Triad wins

Riverside had to forfeit its girls basketball victory over Triad on Jan. 6, meaning the Cardinals are now 1-13 overall.