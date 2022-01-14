Urbana, Triad earn wins in boys hoops

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana defeated Northwestern, 70-21, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

UHS led, 40-7, at the half.

The Hillclimbers are now 9-3, 4-1.

Triad wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Ayden Sanford grabbed an offensive rebound and made the put-back as time expired to lift Triad to a 57-55 win over Madison Plains in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Cardinals led, 33-30, at the half.

For Triad (5-8, 3-7), Ayden Spriggs scored 24 points and Sanford added 12.

Madison Plains won the jayvee game, 30-24.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Indian Lake held off Graham, 54-49, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 22-20, at the half.

For Graham (5-6, 2-3), Eric Goddard had 17 points, Bode McGuire had 11 and Zack Vanscoy added 10.

“We were patient offensively and moved the ball fairly well,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “I thought we did a much better job driving to pass, but went on a four-minute stretch where we became impatient. We’ve definitely showed some fight and played solid defense.”

Graham’s jayvees won, 45-36. For the Falcons, Owen Powell had 13 points and Adam Levy added 10.

WL-S loses

WEST LIBERTY – Unbeaten Catholic Central knocked off WL-S, 53-44, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Irish led, 23-15, at the half.

For the Tigers (5-7, 4-5), Owen Johnson had 12 points, Matt Jones had 11, Logan Saylor had 9 and Taran Logwood added 8.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 59-19. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple had 14 points, Owen Deere had 11 and Andre Jones added 10.

Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri scores inside against visiting Southeastern on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_mascadri.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri scores inside against visiting Southeastern on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography