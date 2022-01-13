Indians rout Greenon in OHC showdown

MECHANICSBURG – Olivia Skillings scored a game-high 25 points as Mechanicsburg beat Greenon, 68-48, in OHC girls basketball.

The Indians led, 31-28, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (11-2, 8-1), Ella Forrest and Addie DeLong each scored 14 points.

Greenon is now 13-2, 8-2.

The Indians play at Madison Plains Saturday night.

UHS falls

Visiting Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 53-35, in CBC girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 34-18, at the half.

For UHS (10-5), Peyton Mounce had a game-high 19 points and 9 rebounds, Lyza Forson had 8 points and Claire Shelpman added 8 rebounds.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 27-21. For UHS, Reagan Cotner had 11 points and Emma Keely added 7.

UHS hosts Graham on Saturday afternoon.

Frosh basketball

Beavercreek defeated WL-S, 24-9, in 9th grade girls basketball.

Mechanicsburg’s Ella Forrest scores two of her 14 points against visiting Greenon. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_forrest.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Ella Forrest scores two of her 14 points against visiting Greenon. Photo by John Coffman Photography