Indians rout Greenon in OHC showdown

MECHANICSBURG – Olivia Skillings scored a game-high 25 points as Mechanicsburg beat Greenon, 68-48, in OHC girls basketball.
The Indians led, 31-28, at the half.
For Mechanicsburg (11-2, 8-1), Ella Forrest and Addie DeLong each scored 14 points.
Greenon is now 13-2, 8-2.
The Indians play at Madison Plains Saturday night.
UHS falls
Visiting Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 53-35, in CBC girls basketball.
The Hillclimbers trailed, 34-18, at the half.
For UHS (10-5), Peyton Mounce had a game-high 19 points and 9 rebounds, Lyza Forson had 8 points and Claire Shelpman added 8 rebounds.
Urbana won the jayvee game, 27-21. For UHS, Reagan Cotner had 11 points and Emma Keely added 7.
UHS hosts Graham on Saturday afternoon.
Frosh basketball
Beavercreek defeated WL-S, 24-9, in 9th grade girls basketball.