UHS to honor ’92 state title team on Saturday

On Saturday, the Urbana 7th grade girls basketball team will play a Throwback Game at 1:15 p.m., followed by jayvee girls at 2:30 p.m. and the varsity at 4 p.m., all in the Moss Gymnasium.

Urbana will be recognizing the 1992 girls state championship team directly following the jayvee contest and before the varsity game starts.

Immediately following the games, community members will have the opportunity to join in for dinner, sponsored by the Urbana Athletic Boosters, and a replay of the 1992 state championship game where UHS capped off a perfect 28-0 season.