Mechanicsburg sweeps Riverside in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team defeated Riverside, 2,284-1,711, in non-league action.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 403 with games of 190 and 213.

Also for Mechanicsburg (9-1, 3-0), Caroline Nott rolled a 179, 171 for a 350, Charli Hawk a 155, 149 for a 304, Kennedy Moore a 138, Faith Ford a 156, Taylor Rausch a 165 and Kendall Rausch a 138.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,994-2,537.

The Indians were led by Eli Mayberry, who rolled games of 280 and 212 for a 492.

Also for Mechanicsburg (9-1, 3-0), Peyton Leeson rolled a 222, 210 for a 432, Zach Miller a 181, 217 for a 398, Bryen DeWitt a 222, 178 for a 400, Jack Wolf a 166 and Christopher Ritchie a 220.

For the Indians’ jayvees, Jordan Hood rolled a 159, 190 for a 349.

WL-S swept

Greenon downed WL-S, 2,436-1,851, in OHC boys bowling.

For the Tigers (1-7, 1-5), Levi Shafer rolled a 172-158 330, Skylor Mueller a 150-167 317 and Eli Ullery a 117-174 291.

Greenon won the girls match, 2,214-1,520.

UHS splits

Urbana topped Indian Lake, 2,199-2,063, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (5-8, 5-7), Kaz Scott rolled a 210-182 392, Logan Dale a 211-116 327 and Aydan Reisinger a 141-120 261.

Indian Lake won the girls match, 2,235-2,096.

For the Hillclimbers (5-8, 5-7), Jazmyn Scott rolled a 170-212 382, Riley Smith a 147-181 328, Maya Stokes a 168-131 299 and Jessica Rooney a 126-126 252.