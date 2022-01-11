Urbana defeats Graham in CBC boys basketball

ST. PARIS – Urbana defeated Graham, 64-48, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers led, 24-21, at the half.

For UHS, Jonathan Hildebrand had 18 points and Landon Key and Max Keely each added 14. Key also had 7 assists.

For Graham (5-4, 2-2), Eric Goddard had 19 points.

“Urbana was the tougher team,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “We did not respond to their physicality. We have to get better at responding to things that don’t go our way. In the game of basketball there’s too many situations that can go either way, so we have to be able to respond positively immediately.”

Urbana won the jayvee game, 43-24.

On Saturday, Urbana beat visiting Dayton Stivers, 63-40, in non-league action.

The Hillclimbers led, 27-18, at the half.

For Urbana (7-3), Will Donahoe and Keely each had 14 points and Key had 11 points and 5 assists. Keely and Rayvon Rogan each had 8 rebounds.

WL-S falls twice

Visiting Southeastern upended West Liberty-Salem, 37-25, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Tigers trailed, 19-8, at the half.

For WL-S, Logan Saylor had 8 points, Miles Hostetler had 7 and Owen Johnson added 6.

On Saturday, the visiting Tigers lost to Indian Lake, 67-62, in non-league action.

WL-S trailed, 30-19, at the half.

For the Tigers (5-5), Saylor had 20 points, Johnson had 15 and Matthew Jones added 13.

Indian Lake won the jayvee game, 64-62. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 21 points, Isaiah Reames had 13 and Logan Phillips added 11.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Cedarville beat Triad, 65-59, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad trailed, 33-23, at the half.

For the Cardinals (4-7, 2-6), Kane Bailey had 18 points, Caleb Thomas had 11 and Ayden Spriggs added 10.

Cedarville won the jayvee game, 52-17.

Indians fall

MECHANICSBURG – Greenon knocked off Mechanicsburg, 64-35, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Indians (2-6, 1-6) trailed, 34-17, at the half.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana beat Ridgemont, 47-20. For UJHS (8-1), Ronnie Weimer had 13 points and Grady Lantz and Kaden Underwood each added 10.

Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 57-38. For UJHS (5-5), Gavin Dyer had 14 points and Brody Donahoe added 10.

Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland takes an open shot against Graham Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_strickland-1.jpg Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland takes an open shot against Graham Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography