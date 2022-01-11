Central upends WL-S in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Springfield Catholic Central beat WL-S, 41- 28, in OHC girls basketball.

WL-S trailed, 26-14, at the half.

For the Tigers (6-8, 5-5) – who were missing some players due to illness – Megan Hollar had 11 points and Chaley Wade added 8.

The WL-S jayvees lost.

The Tigers play at Greeneview Saturday night.

Triad falls

RIDGEWAY – Ridgemont defeated Triad, 48-39, in non-league girls basketball.

For Triad (0-14), Abbey Overfield had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Mia LeMay had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals, Madi Cox had 9 points and 2 blocks and Ashlyn McCoy added 9 rebounds.

JH basketball

Urbana’s 7th grade girls beat Shawnee, 44-8. For UJHS, Addi Hegyi led all scorers with 14 points followed by Lola Rice with 10.

Urbana’s 8th grade girls won, 52-27. For UJHS. Alex Dixon had a triple double with 18 points, 15 steals and 10 assists and Nora Smith added 16 points.

Urbana’s 7th grade boys defeated Shawnee, 36-7. For UJHS (9-1), Grady Lantz had 15 points and Kaden Underwood added 10.

Urbana won the 8th grade game, 46-32. For UJHS (6-5), Colt Teepe had 17 points and JJ Johnson added 16.

WL-S’s Megan Hollar drives to the basket against Springfield Catholic Central. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_hollar.jpg WL-S’s Megan Hollar drives to the basket against Springfield Catholic Central. Photo by John Coffman Photography