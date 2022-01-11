Urbana’s Kadren Neff-Strickland recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Tiffin University. He played for UHS for 3 years and he has been a club player for 7 years for Champaign Dynamo. He had 11 goals and 6 assists in his high school career – 7 of his goals and 5 of his assists were during his senior season. “It’s been my pleasure to coach Kadren throughout his club and high school career. He has exceptional speed and is excellent at taking on defenders to create scoring opportunities. He challenges himself as well as those around him to be their best. I’m proud of him for deciding to continue his growth at the next level. I believe that Tiffin is fortunate to have him on board,” said UHS Coach Mike Grim.

