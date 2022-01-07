Urbana defeats Graham in CBC boys hoops

ST. PARIS – Urbana defeated Graham, 64-48, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers (6-3, 3-1) led, 24-21, at the half.

For Graham (5-4, 2-2), Eric Goddard had 19 points.

“Urbana was the tougher team,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “We did not respond to their physicality. We have to get better at responding to things that don’t go our way. In the game of basketball there’s too many situations that can go either way, so we have to be able to respond positively immediately.”

Urbana won the jayvee game, 43-24.

UHS did not report statistics.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – Southeastern upended West Liberty-Salem, 37-25, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Tigers trailed, 19-8, at the half.

For WL-S (5-4, 4-3), Logan Saylor had 8 points, Miles Hostetler had 7 and Owen Johnson added 6.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Cedarville beat Triad, 65-59, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad trailed, 33-23, at the half.

For the Cardinals (4-7, 2-6), Kane Bailey had 18 points, Caleb Thomas had 11 and Ayden Spriggs added 10.

Cedarville won the jayvee game, 52-17.

Indians fall

MECHANICSBURG – Greenon knocked off Mechanicsburg, 64-35, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Indians (2-6, 1-6) trailed, 34-17, at the half.

Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland takes an open shot against Graham Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_strickland.jpg Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland takes an open shot against Graham Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography