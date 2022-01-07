WL-S announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022

WEST LIBERTY – Becka Peterson, Logan Link and the 2014 Division III state champion 4×400 relay team of Conner Karg, Kelvin Shank, Kam Evans and Taylor Cordell have all been elected to the West Liberty-Salem Athletic Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022.

They will be formally inducted on Feb. 4-5.

The athletes will be recognized on Friday night, Feb. 4., at the WL-S boys basketball game, and the formal induction banquet will be held on Feb. 5.

Tickets for the banquet can be reserved by calling the WL-S Athletic Department at (937) 465-1149 or emailing jvitt@wlstigers.org.