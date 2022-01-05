Falcons lose in girls basketball

TROY – Graham lost to Troy Christian, 30-28, in non-league girls basketball.

For the Falcons (2-9), Abby Yukon had 11 points and Jaden Jones added 8.

“We need to be better with the ball,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “That comes down to working more outside of practice and working harder in general. It is tough to win when you are not fundamentally sound with the ball and can’t make shots. It just comes down to working more on their ball skills when given the opportunity.”

Frosh basketball

Minster beat WL-S, 29-15, in 9th grade girls basketball.