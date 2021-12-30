Graham girls knock off Stebbins in OT

ST. PARIS – Graham rallied to knock off Stebbins, 50-46, in OT in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.

The Falcons trailed, 27-16, at the half.

Graham out-scored Stebbins, 21-5, in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 44-44 heading into OT.

For the Falcons (2-8), Abby Yukon had 24 points and Mazzy Johnson added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

“We dug ourselves a massive hole with turnovers and poor defense but they kept playing,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “We finally got aggressive and got some steals and slowed down a little on offense. We still need to get Abby Yukon more help on offense.”

WL-S falls

FORT LORAMIE – WL-S lost to unbeaten Fort Loramie, 63-22, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.

For the Tigers (4-7), Chaley Wade had 9 points.

Fort Loramie won the two-quarter jayvee game, 32-6. Laila Butler had 4 points for the Tigers.

Graham’s Abby Yukon (pictured) scored 24 points in a win over Stebbins. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_yukon.jpg Graham’s Abby Yukon (pictured) scored 24 points in a win over Stebbins. Photo by John Coffman Photography