Graham girls knock off Stebbins in OT

ST. PARIS – Graham rallied to knock off Stebbins, 50-46, in OT in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.
The Falcons trailed, 27-16, at the half.
Graham out-scored Stebbins, 21-5, in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 44-44 heading into OT.
For the Falcons (2-8), Abby Yukon had 24 points and Mazzy Johnson added 11 points and 7 rebounds.
“We dug ourselves a massive hole with turnovers and poor defense but they kept playing,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “We finally got aggressive and got some steals and slowed down a little on offense. We still need to get Abby Yukon more help on offense.”
WL-S falls
FORT LORAMIE – WL-S lost to unbeaten Fort Loramie, 63-22, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.
For the Tigers (4-7), Chaley Wade had 9 points.
Fort Loramie won the two-quarter jayvee game, 32-6. Laila Butler had 4 points for the Tigers.