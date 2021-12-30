Urbana, Graham win in boys basketball

WAYNESVILLE – Urbana beat Waynesville, 49-40, in OT in non-league boys basketball on Thursday.

Waynesville led, 21-19, at the half and the score was tied, 38-38, at the end of the fourth quarter.

For the Hillclimbers (4-3), Will Donahoe scored 17 points.

Graham wins

PIQUA – Graham rallied to defeat Piqua, 59-57, in non-league boys basketball at the Piqua Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The Falcons trailed, 30-26, at the half.

“It was one heck of a basketball game,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “Piqua is a physical team and we did a great job of not letting that throw us off. We were down 9 points at one point in the second half and fought our way back. In the second half we found our shot. Guys were driving to pass to get someone else a better look. At the end of the game we made our free throws.”

For the Falcons (5-3), Ben Sells had 18 points, Zack Vanscoy had 18 and Bode McGuire added 12.

Sells was named to the Piqua Holiday All-Tournament Team and Vanscoy was named the Tournament MVP.

Graham won the jayvee game, 41-34. Gus Ward had 25 points for the Falcons.

Graham hosts Urbana on Jan. 7.