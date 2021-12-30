Vanscoy leads Graham to win in boys hoops

PIQUA – Graham held off Troy Christian, 45-43, in non-league boys basketball at the Piqua Holiday Tournament.

The Falcons led, 24-23, at the half.

For Graham (4-3), Zack Vanscoy had 15 points and Eric Goddard added 11.

“We defended (in this game). We kept them from getting to the rim and did a pretty good job contesting their shooters. I’m proud of our guys for fighting and finding a way,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall.

Troy Christian won the jayvee game, 58-38. Caden Strader had 14 points for the Falcons.

Indians win

UNION CITY, Ohio – Mechanicsburg rallied to beat Mississinawa Valley, 33-21, in non-league boys basketball.

The Indians trailed, 15-13, at the half.

Mechanicsburg (2-4) plays at Madison Plains on Jan. 5.

Triad falls

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic defeated Triad, 55-37, in non-league boys basketball.

Triad trailed, 23-11, at the half.

For the Cardinals (3-7), Caleb Thomas had 13 points and Ayden Spriggs added 11.

Lehman won the jayvee game, 28-27.

Triad plays at Southeastern on Jan. 4.

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy (pictured) scored a team-high 15 points against Troy Christian. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_vanscoy.jpg Graham’s Zack Vanscoy (pictured) scored a team-high 15 points against Troy Christian. Photo by John Coffman Photography