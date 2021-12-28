Graham wins GMVWA holiday tourney

DAYTON – Graham won the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Wrestling Tournament – small school division – with 396.5 team points.

Champions for Graham at the tourney were: 106 pounds Beric Jordan, 113 Brogan Tucker, 144 Nolan Gessler, 157 Gunner Cramblett, 175 Zack Burroughs, 215 Carter Neves and 285 Nolan Neves.

Placing second were 126 Bryce Kohler, 150 Eli Jacks and 190 Evan Lykins.

Placing third were 120 Colt Ryan, 138 Hayden Hughes and 165 Luke James.

Jordan was named the Outstanding Wrestler for 106-144 weight classes.

Graham will travel to Lakewood St. Edward for a tri-meet on Saturday, January 8, to face Milan Edison and St. Edward.