Graham leads at GMVWA tournament

DAYTON – After the first day of the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) tournament, Graham was ahead with 130.5 team points.

Advancing to the championship semifinals for the Falcons were 106 pounds Beric Jordan, 113 Brogan Tucker, 126 Bryce Koehler, 144 Nolan Gessler, 150 Eli Jacks, 157 Gunner Cramblett, 165 Luke James, 175 Zack Burroughs, 190 Evan Lykins, 215 Carter Neves and 285 Nolan Neves.

Alive in the consolation round were 120 Colt Ryan, 132 Kaleb Morris and 138 Hayden Hughes.

Graham’s “Black” team competed at the Southern Hills Community Bank Invitational at Greenfield McClain High School and the Falcons finished 6th out of 12 teams.

Placing for GHS were: 1st 150 Joey Mockbee, 2nd 120 Carter DeMarco, 3rd 175 Chett Mannier and 4th 138 Cody Swigart.