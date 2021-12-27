The WL-S girls track and field team commemorated its 2021 Division III state championship with a ring ceremony Thursday evening at the school. WL-S Athletic Association members Jan Gault and Amy Pratt presented the rings to the athletes. The team also won a state title in 2019. Team members from left to right are Madison Bahan, Grace Estes, Kaylee LeVan, Katelyn Stapleton, Megan Adams, Lilly Weaver, Ashley Yoder and Head Coach Ann Vogel. Emily Hollar and Assistant Coach Mandy Lauck were unable to attend.

