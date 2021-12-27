Mechanicsburg sweeps Urbana in bowling

Mechanicsburg’s boys bowling team defeated Urbana, 2,834-2,408, in non-league action on Thursday.

The Indians were led by Christopher Ritchie, who rolled games of 254 and 258 for a 512.

Also for Mechanicsburg (6-1), Peyton Leeson had a 215, 245 for a 460, Zach Miller a 174, 255 for a 429, Eli Mayberry a 211, 238 for a 449 and Jacob Brumfield a 183.

For the Hillclimbers (2-7), Kaz Scott rolled a 230-235 465, Logan Dale a 164-173 337, Jonathan Collins a 150-125 275 and Aydan Reisinger a 214.

For the Indians’ jayvee team, Ben Howard rolled a 136, 137 for a 273 and Jordan Sadowski a 146, 132 for a 278.

In girls action, Mechanicsburg won, 2,204-2,112.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 355 with games of 174 and 181.

Also for Mechanicsburg (7-1), Taylor Rausch had a 180, 161 for a 341, Kennedy Moore a 154, 153 for a 307, Caroline Nott a 152, Charli Hawk a 129, Faith Ford a 167 and Gwen Westfall a 144.

Urbana (3-6) did not report statistics.

In CBC girls bowling, Graham topped North Union, 2,455-1,780.

For the Falcons (7-1, 6-1), Alexis Cupps rolled a 193-214 407, Kailey Dowty a 188-198 386 and Gracie Astry a 204-170 374.

In boys action, Graham won, 2,646-1,556.

For the Falcons (6-1, 6-1), Tyler Dowty rolled a 199-190 389 and Spencer Hannahs a 207-171 378.