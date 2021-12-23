WL-S defeats Riverside in boys basketball

WEST LIBERTY – Andre Jones scored a team-high 22 points as West Liberty-Salem beat Riverside, 54-42, in non-league boys basketball on Thursday.

WL-S led, 32-18, at the half.

For the Tigers (5-2), Logan Saylor had 16 points and Matt Jones added 10.

Riverside won the jayvee game, 41-34. For the Tigers, Isaiah Reames had 14 points and Taran Logwood added 10.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 36-24. For the Tigers, Troy Bradley had 11 points and Jackson Steider added 11.

Bowling

Mechanicsburg’s boys bowling team defeated Urbana, 2,834-2,408, in non-league action on Thursday.

The Indians were led by Christopher Ritchie, who rolled games of 254 and 258 for a 512.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Peyton Leeson had a 215, 245 for a 460, Zach Miller a 174, 255 for a 429, Eli Mayberry a 211, 238 for a 449 and Jacob Brumfeild a 183.

For the Hillclimbers, Kaz Scott rolled a 230-235 465, Logan Dale a 164-173 337, Jonathan Collins a 150-125 275 and Aydan Reisinger a 214.

For the Indians’ jayvee team, Ben Howard rolled a 136, 137 for a 273 and Jordan Sadowski a 146, 132 for a 278.

In girls action, Mechanicsburg won, 2,204-2,112.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 355 with games of 174 and 181.

For Mechanicsburg, Taylor Rausch had a 180, 161 for a 341, Kennedy Moore a 154, 153 for a 307, Caroline Nott a 152, Charli Hawk a 129, Faith Ford a 167 and Gwen Westfall a 144.

Urbana did not report statistics.

WL-S’s Miles Hostetler scores on a reverse layup against visiting Riverside Thursday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_hostetler-1.jpg WL-S’s Miles Hostetler scores on a reverse layup against visiting Riverside Thursday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography