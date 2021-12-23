Miami East rallies to beat Graham in boys hoops

CASSTOWN – Miami East rallied to beat Graham, 61-56, in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons led, 27-21, at the half.

“We came out ready to play in the beginning but our offense was a little stagnant,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “The second half they were the aggressor and it took us a while to respond. Miami East is a really good team and put us on our heels.”

For Graham (3-3), Ben Sells had 20 points, Eric Goddard had 15 and Zack Vanscoy added 10.

Graham won the jayvee game, 55-49.

The Falcons will play in the Piqua tournament on Dec. 29-30.

Graham girls fall

DELAWARE – Buckeye Valley knocked off Graham, 51-22, in non-league girls basketball.

“Anything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “Fundamentally, we are not sound on offense or defense. You can’t do well if you don’t or can’t do the fundamentals.”

The Falcons (1-8) host Stebbins on Dec. 30.

Triad girls lose

LONDON – Madison Plains defeated Triad, 48-12, in OHC girls basketball.

For Triad (0-10, 0-7), Mia LeMay had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block, Abbey Overfield had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists and Ashlyn McCoy added 2 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Madison Plains won the jayvee game, 24-7. For the Cardinals, Cylie Nott had all 7 points and 1 rebound.

Triad hosts Cedarville on Dec. 29.

Indians fall

SPRINGFIELD – Catholic Central upended Mechanicsburg, 67-58, in OHC girls basketball.

The Indians are now 8-1, 5-1.

Mechanicsburg hosts Franklin Monroe on Dec. 28.

Graham’s Eric Goddard scores under the basket against visiting Miami East. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_goddard2.jpg Graham’s Eric Goddard scores under the basket against visiting Miami East. Photo by John Coffman Photography