Mechanicsburg bowlers sweep Marysville

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Marysville, 2,379-2,106, in non-league action.

The Indians were led by Caroline Nott, who rolled a 380 with games of 188 and 192.

Also for Mehanicsburg (6-1, 2-0), Hannah Dingledine rolled a 170, 182 for a 352, Kennedy Moore a 191, 152 for a 343, Taylor Rausch a 172, 167 for a 339, Charli Hawk a 151 and Faith Ford a 160.

The Mechanicsburg boys team won, 2,849-2,802.

The Indians were led by Eli Mayberry, who rolled games of 204 and 236 for a 440.

Also for Mechanicsburg (6-1, 2-0), Jack Wolf rolled a 212, 211 for a 423, Peyton Leeson a 202, 188 for a 390, Zach Miller a 235, 182 for a 417 and Bryen DeWitt a 225.

For the Indians’ jayvees, Jordan Hood rolled a 142, 189 for a 331 and Wyatt Cordell a 169, 119 for a 288.

UHS boys win

Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 2,357-2,183, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (2-6, 2-6), Kaz Scott rolled a 182-258 440, Jonathan Collins a 178-159 337, Logan Dale a 179-141 320 and Aydan Reisinger a 126-141 267.