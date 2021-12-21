Posted on by

McGuire leads Falcons to win in boys hoops


Staff report

Triad’s Kane Bailey (4) drives to the basket against visiting Greeneview on Tuesday.

Triad’s Kane Bailey (4) drives to the basket against visiting Greeneview on Tuesday.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham knocked off Bellefontaine, 58-42, in CBC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Falcons led, 36-21, at the half.

For Graham (3-2, 2-1), Bode McGuire had 16 points, Zack Vanscoy had 11 and Eric Goddard added 12.

“We definitely came out to play, but lost a little momentum in the fourth quarter,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “I thought we could’ve pressured them a little more, and again, we did it at times.”

Graham won the jayvee game, 48-47. For the Falcons, Gus Ward had 10 points, Aiden Ford had 11, Owen Powell had 10 and Adam Levy added 10.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Greeneview defeated Triad, 75-48, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

Greeneview led, 42-23, at the half.

For the Cardinals (3-5, 1-5), Tyler Perry had 15 points and Kane Bailey added 9.

Greeneview won the jayvee game, 45-39.

Triad plays at Bethel on Thursday.

WL-S falls in OT

WEST LIBERTY – Greenon rallied to beat WL-S, 56-53, in OT in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

WL-S led, 24-22, at the half and the score was tied, 47-47, at the end of the fourth quarter.

For the Tigers (4-2, 4-1), Logan Saylor had 23 points, Owen Johnson had 13 and Matt Jones added 11.

Greenon won the jayvee game, 35-26. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 9 points and Logan Phillips added 7.

WL-S hosts Riverside on Thursday.

Indians lose

MECHANICSBURG – Springfield Catholic Central upended Mechanicsburg, 58-50, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Indians were out-scored, 33-21, in the second half.

Mechanicsburg (1-4, 1-4) plays at Madison Plains on Jan. 4, 2022.

Urbana falls

LONDON – Urbana lost to London, 44-35, in CBC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Hillclimbers (3-3, 2-1) play at Waynesville on Dec. 30.

Triad’s Kane Bailey (4) drives to the basket against visiting Greeneview on Tuesday.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_bailey2.jpgTriad’s Kane Bailey (4) drives to the basket against visiting Greeneview on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Staff report