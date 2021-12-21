McGuire leads Falcons to win in boys hoops

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham knocked off Bellefontaine, 58-42, in CBC boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Falcons led, 36-21, at the half.
For Graham (3-2, 2-1), Bode McGuire had 16 points, Zack Vanscoy had 11 and Eric Goddard added 12.
“We definitely came out to play, but lost a little momentum in the fourth quarter,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “I thought we could’ve pressured them a little more, and again, we did it at times.”
Graham won the jayvee game, 48-47. For the Falcons, Gus Ward had 10 points, Aiden Ford had 11, Owen Powell had 10 and Adam Levy added 10.
Triad loses
NORTH LEWISBURG – Greeneview defeated Triad, 75-48, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.
Greeneview led, 42-23, at the half.
For the Cardinals (3-5, 1-5), Tyler Perry had 15 points and Kane Bailey added 9.
Greeneview won the jayvee game, 45-39.
Triad plays at Bethel on Thursday.
WL-S falls in OT
WEST LIBERTY – Greenon rallied to beat WL-S, 56-53, in OT in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.
WL-S led, 24-22, at the half and the score was tied, 47-47, at the end of the fourth quarter.
For the Tigers (4-2, 4-1), Logan Saylor had 23 points, Owen Johnson had 13 and Matt Jones added 11.
Greenon won the jayvee game, 35-26. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 9 points and Logan Phillips added 7.
WL-S hosts Riverside on Thursday.
Indians lose
MECHANICSBURG – Springfield Catholic Central upended Mechanicsburg, 58-50, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Indians were out-scored, 33-21, in the second half.
Mechanicsburg (1-4, 1-4) plays at Madison Plains on Jan. 4, 2022.
Urbana falls
LONDON – Urbana lost to London, 44-35, in CBC boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Hillclimbers (3-3, 2-1) play at Waynesville on Dec. 30.