Mechanicsburg boys win Wright State bowling tourney

DAYTON – The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team won the Wright State Raider tournament on Saturday.

For the Indians, Jack Wolf was ninth overall with a 212-218 430, Peyton Leeson was 12th with a 230-170 400 and Christopher Ritchie was 13th with a 193-206 399.

Graham placed fourth overall.

For the Falcons, Peyton Schwierking was seventh overall with a 227-204 431.

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team finished in fourth place overall.

The Indians finished in 6th place after qualifying to make the top eight in the championship round.

In set #1 of the championship round, the Indians finished in the top four to advance to the semifinals with a score of 625.

In the semifinals, Mechanicsburg finished in fourth place with a score of 620 to finish in fourth place overall for the tournament.

The Indians were led by Charli Hawk, who rolled a 172, 149 for a 321.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Taylor Rausch rolled a 155, 149 for a 304, Kennedy Moore a 151, 136 for a 287, Hanna Dingledine a 152, 141 for a 293 and Caroline Nott a 120.

The Graham girls placed eighth overall.