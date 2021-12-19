Graham wrestlers place second at Carnahan Invite

Graham finished in a tie for second place with Brownsburg (Ind.) with 264.5 team points at the Carnahan Memorial Wrestling Invitational in Indiana on Saturday.

The tournament featured 15 teams from Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

Placing first for the Falcons, using Indiana weight classes, were: 106 pounds Beric Jordan, 113 Brogan Tucker, 145 Nolan Gessler, 160 Gunner Cramblett and 285 Nolan Neves.

Placing second were 170 Luke James and 182 Zack Burroughs.

Placing third were 126 Bryce Kohler and 195 Evan Lykins.

Placing fourth was 132 Kaleb Morris and placing fifth were 120 Colt Ryan and 152 Eli Jacks.

Graham returns to action at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Tournament on December 27-28 at Vandalia Butler High School.