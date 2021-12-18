Urbana rallies to beat Indian Lake in girls hoops

LEWISTOWN –Peyton Mounce hit the game-winning basket as Urbana nipped Indian Lake, 40-38, in CBC girls basketball on Saturday.

The game-winner came off a full-court pass from Maleah Murphy.

UHS trailed, 23-22, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (9-1, 3-1), Mounce had 19 points and 7 rebounds and Reagan Cotner added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong scored a team-high 14 points as unbeaten Mechanicsburg defeated Fort Recovery, 59-33, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 33-15, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (8-0), Olivia Skillings had 12 points and Dani Schipfer added 12.

Fort Recovery won the jayvee game, 33-31. For the Indians, Jenna Tull had 12 points and Sydney Waldnigh added 10.

Graham falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan beat Graham, 69-34, in CBC girls basketball.

Graham trailed, 39-20, at the half.

For the Falcons (1-7, 0-4), Abby Yukon had 18 points.

“Abby needs help,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “Others need to step up and make things happen. We have too many people watching things happen or wondering what just happened. We need more people to make things happen on both sides of the court.’

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad lost to Greenon, 75-15, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Cardinals (0-9, 0-6), Madi Cox had 5 points and 2 assists, Cami Allison had 4 points and Mia LeMay added 4 points and 8 rebounds.

Greenon won the jayvee game, 54-0. For the Cardinals, Kaydence Feasel had 5 rebounds and Mya James added 2 rebounds.