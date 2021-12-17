WL-S’s Adams signs with Lee University

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S senior Megan Adams recently signed her national letter of intent to continue her cross country and track and field career at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.

“Megan has been an integral part of our cross country and track and field programs’ success the past four years,” said WL-S Head Coach of Girls Cross Country and Track and Field Ann Vogel. “She exhibits a tremendous work ethic and an infectious positive attitude.”

During her career at WL-S, Adams earned All-Ohio honors in cross country all four years and helped lead her team to four top-five finishes including a Division III state runner-up placing in 2019 and a D-III state title in 2020.

In track and field, Adams was part of the 2019 and 2021 D-III state championship teams, earning All-Ohio honors in the 4×800 relay, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Adams was also part of the state champion 4×800 relay team in 2019.

Adams will join her sister, Grace, on the Lee University cross country and track and field teams.

WL-S senior Megan Adams recently signed a letter of intent with Lee University. Pictured in the front row are (left to right) Kim Adams, Megan Adams and Patrick Adams. In the back row are WL-S boys coach Mike Louden, WL-S girls coach Ann Vogel and Grace Adams. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_adams.jpg WL-S senior Megan Adams recently signed a letter of intent with Lee University. Pictured in the front row are (left to right) Kim Adams, Megan Adams and Patrick Adams. In the back row are WL-S boys coach Mike Louden, WL-S girls coach Ann Vogel and Grace Adams. Photo by John Coffman Photography