Wade leads WL-S girls to win over Trojans

WEST LIBERTY – Chaley Wade scored a team-high 12 points as WL-S beat Southeastern, 44-38, in OHC girls basketball.

WL-S led, 22-16, at the half.

For the Tigers (4-5, 3-3), Gabby Williams had 10 points and Megan Hollar added 9.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 21-8, in two quarters.

The Tigers play at Greenon Monday night.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade girls defeated Bellefontaine, 32-12. UJHS’s Brylee Spriggs led all scorers with 10 points and Addi Hegyi added 9.

The Urbana 8th graders lost, 43-29. Alex Dixon led UJHS with 18 points.

Urbana’s 7th grade boys team downed Bellefontaine, 39-27. For UJHS (5-0), Grady Lantz had 12 points and Nick Webb added 10.

Bellefontaine won the 8th grade game, 51-34. For UJHS (2-3), Colt Teepe had 12 points and Gavin Dyer added 11.

Bowling

Northwestern topped Urbana, 2,753-2,386, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (1-6, 1-6), Kaz Scott rolled a 252-213 465, Draden Belt a 203-174 377, Logan Dale a 139-189 328 and Jonathan Collins a 163-140 303.

Northwestern won the girls match, 2,189-2,014.

For the Hillclimbers (2-5, 2-5), Jazmyn Scott rolled a 166-220 386, Riley Smith a 177-192 369, Layla Nickell a 130-137 267 and Lauren Turner a 89-125 214.

WL-S's Megan Hollar (right) drives in the lane against visiting Southeastern. Photo by John Coffman Photography