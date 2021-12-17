Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys hoops

Urbana topped visiting Indian Lake, 54-48, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers are now 3-2, 2-1.

Graham wins

BELLEFONTAINE – Bode McGuire scored a team-high 20 points as Graham rallied to defeat Ben Logan, 57-44, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 28-26, at the half.

“We got started off a little slow, but responded in the second quarter,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “Hopefully our biggest takeaway is just focus on us – we can’t control anything else. We were the aggressor in the second half and it showed. When we push the ball we can get solid looks.”

Eric Goddard added 11 points for the Falcons (2-2, 2-1)

Ben Logan won the jayvee game, 51-42. Adam Levy had 20 points for Graham.

WL-S prevails

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Northeastern, 55-40, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

WL-S led, 30-22, at the half.

For the Tigers (4-1, 4-0), Matt Jones had 18 points, Andre Jones had 11 and Logan Saylor added 11.

The WL-S jayvees won, 52-33. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple and Taran Logwood each had 15 points.

Triad falls

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks knocked off Triad, 58-31, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad trailed, 29-13, at the half.

For the Cardinals (3-4, 1-3), Ayden Spriggs had 14 points and Caleb Thomas added 9.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 53-27.

Urbana's Jonathan Hildebrand scores underneath the basket against visiting Indian Lake Friday night.