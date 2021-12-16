Triad goes 2-1 at Fairbanks tourney

MILFORD CENTER – Triad’s wrestling team competed here against Fairbanks, Springfield Catholic Central and North Union.

Triad went 2-1 with its loss coming to North Union.

Results for the Cardinals were 120 pounds Jacob Haser 1-1, 138 Lindsey Walborn 2-1, 144 Caden Everhart 2-0, 157 Brant Bollack 2-1, 165 Awsom Mitchell 2-0, 175 Tucker Webb 1-1, 175 Lion Stammen 0-1, 190 Kyle Walborn 1-1, 215 Thomas Ford 1-1, 275 John Downey 0-1 and 275 Ty Thomas 2-1.

Triad’s Caden Everhart competes at 144 pounds at the Fairbanks tournament. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_everhart.jpg Triad’s Caden Everhart competes at 144 pounds at the Fairbanks tournament. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo