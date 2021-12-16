Posted on by

Triad goes 2-1 at Fairbanks tourney


Staff report

Triad’s Caden Everhart competes at 144 pounds at the Fairbanks tournament.

Triad’s Caden Everhart competes at 144 pounds at the Fairbanks tournament.


Photo by Dawndee Zizzo

MILFORD CENTER – Triad’s wrestling team competed here against Fairbanks, Springfield Catholic Central and North Union.

Triad went 2-1 with its loss coming to North Union.

Results for the Cardinals were 120 pounds Jacob Haser 1-1, 138 Lindsey Walborn 2-1, 144 Caden Everhart 2-0, 157 Brant Bollack 2-1, 165 Awsom Mitchell 2-0, 175 Tucker Webb 1-1, 175 Lion Stammen 0-1, 190 Kyle Walborn 1-1, 215 Thomas Ford 1-1, 275 John Downey 0-1 and 275 Ty Thomas 2-1.

Triad’s Caden Everhart competes at 144 pounds at the Fairbanks tournament.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_everhart.jpgTriad’s Caden Everhart competes at 144 pounds at the Fairbanks tournament. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo

Staff report