Urbana knocks off Northwestern in OT

Urbana held off visiting Northwestern, 50-45, in OT in CBC girls basketball.

Northwestern led, 20-16, at the half and the score was tied, 43-43, at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers went into a full-court press defense in the extra period and held the Warriors to two points.

For Urbana (8-1, 2-1), Peyton Mounce had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals, Maleah Murphy had 9 points, 7 steals and 5 assists, Lyza Forson had 7 points, Regan Cotner had 5 points and 8 rebounds and Clair Shelpman added 9 rebounds.

UHS plays at Indian Lake Saturday afternoon.

Indians win

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg knocked off Northeastern, 60-5, in OHC girls basketball.

The Indians led, 44-2, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (7-0, 5-0), Addie DeLong, Dani Schipfer, Elyse Wilson and Madison Lim each had 9 points.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 35-23. For the Indians, Jenna Tull and Sydney Waldnig each had 10 points.

Mechanicsburg hosts Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – West Jefferson beat Triad, 58-11, in OHC girls basketball.

Triad trailed, 47-8, at the half.

For the Cardinals (0-8, 0-5), Mia LeMay had 4 points and 3 rebounds and Kaitlyn Gregg added 4 points.

West Jefferson won the two-quarter jayvee game, 20-10. For Triad, Mya James had 4 points and 3 rebounds and Kaydee Roberts added 3 points.

Triad will host Greenon Saturday night.

Graham loses

RICHWOOD – North Union downed Graham, 61-27, in CBC girls basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 36-10, at the half.

“We were beaten in every phase of the game,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “It all comes down to hard work and mental discipline and we did not have either.”

The Falcons (1-6, 0-3) play at Ben Logan Saturday night.

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce drives to the basket against visiting Northwestern. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_mounce.jpg Urbana’s Peyton Mounce drives to the basket against visiting Northwestern. Photo by John Coffman Photography