Indians split with Kenton Ridge in bowling

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg beat Kenton Ridge, 3,191-2,604, in non-league boys bowling.

For the Indians (5-1, 2-0), Jack Wolf rolled a 267, 266 for a 533, Christopher Ritchie a 179, 202 for a 374, Peyton Leeson a 267, 238 for a 505, Eli Mayberry a 268, 225 for a 493 and Zach Miller a 202.

In girls action, Kenton Ridge won, 2,250-2,241.

For the Indians (3-1, 2-0), Hannah Dingledine rolled a 385 with games of 202 and 183, Taylor Rausch had a 181, 186 for a 367, Charli Hawk a 144, Kendall Rausch a 146, Faith Ford a 124, Gwen Westfall a 130 and Caroline Nott a 116.

UHS splits

Tecumseh defeated Urbana, 2,774-2,582, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (1-5, 1-5), Kaz Scott had a 279-276 555, Logan Dale a 169-181 350, Draden Belt a 183-152 335 and Brevan Staley a 165-144 309.

In girls action, Urbana won, 2,188-1,568.

For the Hillclimbers (2-4, 2-4), Jazmyn Scott rolled a 223-268 491, Riley Smith a 223-166 389, Layla Nickell a 122-155 277 and Lauren Turner a 97-148 245.

SE sweeps WL-S

Southeastern downed WL-S, 2,367-1,919, in OHC boys bowling.

For the Tigers (1-3, 1-2), Holden Shafer rolled a 145-193 338, Skylor Mueller a 158-171 329, Eli Ullery a 143-127 270 and Luke Thomas a 133-132 265.

Southeastern won the girls match, 1,663-1,617.