Mechanicsburg holds off WL-S in girls hoops

MECHANICSBURG – Junior post Dani Schipfer connected on a pair of free throws with just over a minute remaining to extend Mechanicsburg’s lead to 39-35 and the Indians created stops on WL-S’s final two possessions to remain undefeated with a 39-37 win in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Sophomore point guard Olivia Skillings delivered another strong all-around game for the Indians, recording game-highs of 15 points and eight steals to go along with five assists.

Mechanicsburg (6-0, 4-0) overcame a poor shooting performance – making less than 30 percent of its field-goal attempts – by forcing 23 Tiger turnovers.

Chaley Wade paced WL-S (3-4, 2-2) with 10 points and Bailey Poppe added 8.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 36-24. Caitlyn King had 11 points for the Tigers.

Triad falls

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks beat Triad, 65-9, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For Triad (0-7, 0-4), Abbey Overfield had 4 points and Madi Cox added 3.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 49-9. For the Cardinals, Olivia Hall had 4 points and Cylie Nott added 3.

Triad will host West Jefferson on Wednesday night.

JH basketball

The Urbana 8th grade girls defeated Indian Lake, 27-13. For UJHS (4-0), Alex Dixon led all scorers with 14 points.