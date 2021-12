Indians sweep Sidney in bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team beat Sidney, 2,711-2,501, in non-league action.

For the Indians, Jack Wolf rolled a 193, 185 for a 378, Christopher Ritchie a 198, Peyton Leeson a 249, 257 for a 506 and Eli Mayberry a 216, 208 for a 424.

For the MHS jayvees, Christian Brewer rolled a 144, Jordan Hood a 159 and Ben Howard a 161.

The Mechanicsburg girls won, 2,304-1,895.

For the Indians, Hannah Dingledine had a 212, 184 for a 396, Taylor Rausch a 166, 147 for a 313, Caroline Nott a 166, 133 for a 299, Charli Hawk a 157, Kennedy Moore a 159, Faith Ford a 176 and Kendall Rausch a 176.

The Mechanicsburg jayvees won, 1,622-1,450.

For the Indians, Gwen Westfall rolled a 180, 126 for a 306 and Sarah Beattie a 157, 134 for a 291.

KR sweeps UHS

Kenton Ridge downed Urbana, 2,657-2,290, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS, Kaz Scott had a 255-224 479, Jonathan Collins a 171-172 343, Logan Dale a 174-156 330 and Brevan Staley a 160-168 328.

Kenton Ridge won the girls match, 2,335-2,105.

GHS sweeps Arrows

Graham beat Tecumseh, 2,984-2,639, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Falcons, Jayden Tourney had a 221-241 462, Peyton Schwierking a 253-204 457, Spencer Hannahs a 190-232 422 and Daniel Evans a 232-169 401.

Graham won the girls match, 2,403-1,560.

For the Falcons, Kailey Dowty had a 160-258 418, Sarah Behrens a 147-186 333, Gracie Astry a 155-161 316 and Paityn Dowty a 232.

JV basketball

Urbana beat Ridgemont, 43-13, in jayvee girls basketball.

For UHS, Lauren Shelpman had 16 points, Reagan Cotner had 9 and Reyse Wilson and Jenna Weimer each added 6.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana beat Indian Lake, 48-45. For UJHS (3-0), Grady Lantz had 18 points, Kaden Underwood had 14 and BJ Potter added 9.

Indian Lake won the 8th grade boys game, 48-27.

The Urbana 7th grade girls defeated Indian Lake, 22-15. For UJHS (1-3), Janaya Scott had 9 points and Brylee Spriggs added 8.

Urbana won the 8th grade girls game, 39-23. For UJHS (3-0), Alex Dixon led all scorers with 19 points and Norra Smith added 12.