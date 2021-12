CUYAHOGA FALLS. Ohio – Graham was in fourth place after the first round with 74 team points at the Ironman Wrestling Tournament held at Walsh Jesuit on Friday.

For the Falcons, Beric Jordan (106 pounds), Carter Neves (215) and Nolan Neves (285) will wrestle in the championship semifinals Saturday morning.

Also alive in the consolation bracket are Brogan Ticker (113), Gunner Cramblett (157) and Zack Burroughs (175).