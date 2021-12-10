WL-S downs Mechanicsburg in boys hoops

MECHANICSBURG – West Liberty-Salem defeated Mechanicsburg, 32-21, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

WL-S led, 16-12, at the half.

For the Tigers (2-1, 2-0), Miles Hostetler had 13 points, Owen Johnson had 7 and Isaac Brown added 6.

For the Indians (1-1, 1-1), Jake Edwards had 10 points.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 29-13. For the Tigers, Isaiah Reames had 8 points and Taran Logwood added 6.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham downed Northwestern, 65-32, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons led, 30-12, at the half.

For GHS (1-2, 1-1), Ben Sells had 10 points, Eli Hollingsworth had 10, Bode McGuire had 14 and Zack Vanscoy had 15.

“We played solid defense the first half holding them to 12 points,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We let up the second half, so we need to keep focusing on ourselves. When we attack the rim we are a much better team.”

Graham won the jayvee game, 34-30. Owen Powell had 8 points for the Falcons.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – West Jefferson held off Triad, 55-51, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

For the Cardinals (3-2, 1-2), Ayden Spriggs had 14 points and Carson Manley added 10.

West Jefferson won the jayvee game, 41-28.

Mechanicsburg’s Brennin Eyink drives to the basket against visiting WL-S Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_eyink.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Brennin Eyink drives to the basket against visiting WL-S Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography