Indians sweep Panthers in bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team downed Fairbanks, 2,834-2,199, in OHC action.

For the Indians (3-1), Jack Wolf rolled a 193, 214 for a 407, Bryen DeWitt a 186, 276 for a 462, Christopher Ritchie a 204, Peyton Leeson a 226, 214 for a 440 and Eli Mayberry a 227, 226 for a 453.

The Mechanicsburg girls won, 2,246-1,750.

For the Indians, Hannah Dingledine rolled a 202, 164 for a 366, Kennedy Moore a 196, 167 for a 363, Taylor Rausch a 157, 162 for a 319, Charli Hawk a 139, 164 for a 303 and Faith Ford a 199.

WL-S splits

West Liberty-Salem held off Northeastern, 1,799-1,713, in OHC boys bowling.

For the Tigers (1-2), Levi Shafer rolled a 130-189 319 and Skylor Mueller a 142-170 312.

In girls action, Northeastern won, 1,897-1,421.